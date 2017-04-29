Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
Empty seats at Pennsylvania rally give the lie to Trump’s claim of ‘record breaking’ crowd
29 Apr 2017 at 22:05 ET
At his Harrisburg, PA rally on Saturday celebrating his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump claimed that the crowd at the expo center was a record-breaker and that people were lined up outside to get in, but the building was too small.

According to TheHill.com, journalists on the ground in Harrisburg reported that the venue had rows of empty seats.

The Hill said, “Trump held his rally in Harrisburg, Pa., instead of attending the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner. He mocked media members attending the dinner as ‘trapped’ at what he called a ‘very, very boring’ event.”

