Empty seats at Pennsylvania rally give the lie to Trump’s claim of ‘record breaking’ crowd

David Ferguson 29 Apr 2017 at 22:05 ET

At his Harrisburg, PA rally on Saturday celebrating his first 100 days in office, President Donald Trump claimed that the crowd at the expo center was a record-breaker and that people were lined up outside to get in, but the building was too small.

According to TheHill.com, journalists on the ground in Harrisburg reported that the venue had rows of empty seats.

Trump says “we have a lot of ppl standing outside” and he “broke the all time record” in this arena. There are rows of empty seats here pic.twitter.com/ixbErKjrQu — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 30, 2017

Here’s another part of the arena where Trump says people have been left standing outside. Lots of ppl here, but not at all capacity pic.twitter.com/M6gtVF0PhN — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 30, 2017

The Hill said, “Trump held his rally in Harrisburg, Pa., instead of attending the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner. He mocked media members attending the dinner as ‘trapped’ at what he called a ‘very, very boring’ event.”