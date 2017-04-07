Quantcast

Ex-State Dept Official: Syria missile strikes are just ‘fancy fireworks’ without diplomatic follow-up

David Ferguson

07 Apr 2017 at 16:59 ET                   
Former State Department official Nayyera Haq on MSNBC (Screen capture)

Former State Department spokeswoman and senior White House director Nayyera Haq appeared on MSNBC Friday afternoon and said that President Donald Trump’s missile strike on Syrian territory is just “fancy fireworks” if it’s not followed by a concerted diplomatic effort.

Anchor Katy Tur asked Haq if there was any posturing on the part of the Trump administration in launching an attack during a state visit by the president of China.

“There’s a lot of political theater going on right now,” Haq said. “The question with the strikes last night is, ‘Are they just fancy fireworks? Or are they actually for a larger strategic goal?”

The lunch of nearly 60 Tomahawk missiles into another sovereign nation, Haq said, shows that we have “a president who is willing to take unilateral action and at a moment’s notice launch missile strikes.”

“What we’re missing, though,” she said, “is the diplomatic follow-up.”

“What are we going to be doing as a military and diplomatic community in the United States to really end this threat to the Syrian people?” Haq said.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
