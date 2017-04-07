Quantcast

‘FAKE and GAY’: White nationalist trolls rain hell on Trump for his decision to strike Syria

Brad Reed

07 Apr 2017 at 09:27 ET                   
National Policy Institute members and Tila Tequila give Nazi salutes (Twitter)

White nationalist internet trolls have traditionally been President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters — but they are absolutely furious at his decision to strike Syria.

InfoWars contributor Paul Joseph Watson declared himself “off the Trump train” over the attacks, and he pointed out that Trump was getting plaudits from assorted “globalists,” including John McCain and Hillary Clinton.

Popular white nationalist Twitter user Baked Alaska made a similar point, and claimed that “real Trump supporters” were against the attack.

White nationalist Richard Spencer, meanwhile, condemned the American attack on Syria and even floated Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) as a challenger to Trump in 2020.

Mike Cernovich, a conspiracy theorist who in the past has voiced support for the “white genocide” conspiracy theory, said that all the Trump supporters he’s talked with so far have been adamantly against going to war in Syria.

And finally, infamous alt-right troll  Milo Yiannopoulos sent a text message to Politico in which he described the air strikes as “FAKE and GAY.”

