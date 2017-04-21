Fired acting AG Yates will testify on Russia during an open congressional hearing

U.S. Acting Attorney General Sally Yates (Justice Department)

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by the Trump administration earlier this year for refusing to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries, will testify about Russia during an open congressional hearing next month.

The House Intelligence Committee announced on Friday that Yates will appear alongside former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan at an open hearing on May 2 to discuss Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During her time as acting Attorney General, Yates reportedly talked with members of the Trump administration about her concerns about Michael Flynn, the disgraced former national security adviser who was fired after it was revealed that he lied to the public about his contacts with Russian government officials about sanctions.

After the Trump administration fired Yates for her refusal to defend the president’s travel ban, the White House issued a statement in which it accused her of “betraying” the Department of Justice