‘First time anyone has rejected Justin Trudeau’s wood’: Colbert needles Trump’s Canadian lumber tariff

Stephen Colbert on Tuesday knocked Donald Trump for slapping a tariff on Canadian lumber, suggesting it’s the “first time anyone has rejected” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “wood.”

“Everyday tensions are rising between the United Stats and our sworn enemy Canada,” Colbert began on “The Late Show,” referring to the president’s announcement that the U.S. will implement a 20 percent tariff on softwood lumber imported from our northern neighbor.

“Now as far as I know, this is the first time anyone has rejected Justin Trudeau’s wood,” Colbert joked, adding “he’s such a nice guy.”

“That’s the rumor,” Colbert noted.

The host read Canadian minister of natural resources Jim Carr’s response to the new tariff, pointing out the country “disagrees strongly” with the move.

“Disagrees strongly,” Colbert repeated. “Them’s [sic] fighting words. That’s Canadian for ‘F*ck you!’”

