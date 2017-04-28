Former Dem Rep: Trump’s ‘whining’ about how hard it is being president shows he’s ‘not up to the job’

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY) (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY) wants President Donald Trump to stop being such a whiner.

In a Friday CNN panel, Israel revealed he spent the morning at Walter Reed Medical Center visiting wounded warriors and Trump’s troubles pale in comparison.

“That’s work,” Israel said. “What they went through is work and for the president of the United States to whine about his workload when there are man and women who are engaged in very dangerous business around the world — I thought it was almost insulting. And the reason he’s at 40 percent job approval is because he insists on reminding the American people that he just may not be up to the job.”

Conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham agreed, saying “I don’t think it’s the perfect look,” as Tapper giggled.

Trump said in an interview with Reuters Thursday that he thought the job as president “would be easier” and that it is “more work” than “my previous life.”

Watch the full exchange below:



'He may not be up to the job': Former Dem Rep… by sarahburris