Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestle for ‘amusement and pleasure of white superiors’: lawsuit

Seven black Fox News employees will reportedly join a discrimination lawsuit against the company next week, Gabriel Sherman reported for The New Yorker.

The existing lawsuit filed by two black employees last month accuses Fox News Comptroller Judy Slater of targeting employees with racial insults over a period of years.

According to Sherman’s sources, attorneys for the victims have sent a letter to Fox News detailing additional allegations that Slater forced black women to arm wrestle white women.