Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestle for ‘amusement and pleasure of white superiors’: lawsuit
Seven black Fox News employees will reportedly join a discrimination lawsuit against the company next week, Gabriel Sherman reported for The New Yorker.
The existing lawsuit filed by two black employees last month accuses Fox News Comptroller Judy Slater of targeting employees with racial insults over a period of years.
According to Sherman’s sources, attorneys for the victims have sent a letter to Fox News detailing additional allegations that Slater forced black women to arm wrestle white women.
The letter also includes new allegations of racism in Fox News’s accounting department. According to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Slater demanded that black employees hold “arm wrestling matches’” with white female employees in her office, just down the hall from Ailes’s office on the 2nd floor of Fox headquarters. “Forcing a black woman employee to ‘fight’ for the amusement and pleasure of her white superiors is horrifying. This highly offensive and humiliating act is reminiscent of Jim Crow era battle royals,” the letter says, referring to the practice of paying black men to fight blindfolded at carnivals for white spectators’ entertainment. The lawyers argue that Efinger bragged about wanting to “fight” a black employee.