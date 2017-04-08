‘Full Metal Jackass’: #KushnerAtWar hashtag mocks presidential son-in-law’s Iraq visit

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner in Iraq (Twitter.com)

Twitter users were in rare form on Saturday as they launched campaigns mocking President Donald Trump’s constant habit of parting ways with the truth and the visit by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to Iraq.

Late this week, photos surfaced of Kushner wearing kevlar body armor over a blue blazer and khaki trousers along with his Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses as he met with military personnel in war-torn Iraq. The sight of the president’s wealthy son-in-law dressed like he just came from a sorority mixer sent many online jokesters into overdrive.

The photos came at the end of a rough week for Kushner’s public image. After being caught lying about his meetings with Russian bankers and other officials, getting mocked as the president’s “Secretary of Everything” and derided in an “alt-right” campaign to have Kushner fired from the White House so that Stephen K. Bannon might reign supreme in crafting the president’s policy agenda.

Yes, and so how are the men allocated their Pouilly-Fuissé? And which château is it, and how is it chilled? #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/CfpBT6gfQy — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 8, 2017

From the Halls of Neiman Marcus

To the Shores of Waikiki

We will fright our country's battles

Playing golf, on grass, and ski#KushnerAtWar — Gus Doritos™ (@Gus_802) April 8, 2017

This really does look as if, when all else fails, the Pentagon calls in a secret regiment of prep-school bullies. #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/HNHbtmOCQo — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) April 8, 2017

Halls of Montezuma, shoes of Ferragamo #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/aXzu5621Pz — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) April 8, 2017

A Bridge Club Too Far#KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/qxKNyTNwHB — Paul Marker NoM103 (@ThePermissive) April 8, 2017

some of the latest great #KushnerAtWar captions: The Fog of Dior

Major Dick

A Few Good Emolumen

White Cuck Down

From Here to Fraternity pic.twitter.com/j9x6LkGJDQ — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 8, 2017

#KushnerAtWar Seal Team Six Sigma

C.A.S.H

Less Than Less Than Zero

Commander in Pleats

J. Crews Missiles pic.twitter.com/gwscMUI9Ks — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 8, 2017