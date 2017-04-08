‘Full Metal Jackass’: #KushnerAtWar hashtag mocks presidential son-in-law’s Iraq visit
Twitter users were in rare form on Saturday as they launched campaigns mocking President Donald Trump’s constant habit of parting ways with the truth and the visit by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to Iraq.
Late this week, photos surfaced of Kushner wearing kevlar body armor over a blue blazer and khaki trousers along with his Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses as he met with military personnel in war-torn Iraq. The sight of the president’s wealthy son-in-law dressed like he just came from a sorority mixer sent many online jokesters into overdrive.
The photos came at the end of a rough week for Kushner’s public image. After being caught lying about his meetings with Russian bankers and other officials, getting mocked as the president’s “Secretary of Everything” and derided in an “alt-right” campaign to have Kushner fired from the White House so that Stephen K. Bannon might reign supreme in crafting the president’s policy agenda.
Yes, and so how are the men allocated their Pouilly-Fuissé? And which château is it, and how is it chilled? #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/CfpBT6gfQy
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 8, 2017
From the Halls of Neiman Marcus
To the Shores of Waikiki
We will fright our country's battles
Playing golf, on grass, and ski#KushnerAtWar
— Gus Doritos™ (@Gus_802) April 8, 2017
This really does look as if, when all else fails, the Pentagon calls in a secret regiment of prep-school bullies. #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/HNHbtmOCQo
— Sandra Newman (@sannewman) April 8, 2017
@LouiseMensch The Boys in Company LLC #KushnerAtWar
— Jim Colbert (@JimBoston2014) April 8, 2017
Halls of Montezuma, shoes of Ferragamo #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/aXzu5621Pz
— Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) April 8, 2017
Tailor, tailor, tailor, tailor #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/ECoofSu35R
— James Yerby (@jryerb) April 8, 2017
#KushnerAtWar Saving Private Schooling
— DrDinD_imhim (@DrDinD) April 8, 2017
A Bridge Club Too Far#KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/qxKNyTNwHB
— Paul Marker NoM103 (@ThePermissive) April 8, 2017
some of the latest great #KushnerAtWar captions:
The Fog of Dior
Major Dick
A Few Good Emolumen
White Cuck Down
From Here to Fraternity pic.twitter.com/j9x6LkGJDQ
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 8, 2017
Seal Team Six Sigma
C.A.S.H
Less Than Less Than Zero
Commander in Pleats
J. Crews Missiles pic.twitter.com/gwscMUI9Ks
— Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) April 8, 2017
Full Metal Jackass #KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/wqt3lNlPNK
— Garthimus Prime (@GarthTheDefiler) April 8, 2017
"Yes, sir, the 5th hole will be here. We're still negotiating for the farmer's land but offered him $1500 and Tiffany"#KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/PyBdTypNoU
— alexPDX (@buzzinLFC) April 9, 2017
"Here, hold my cappuccino."#KushnerAtWar
— Outta Coffee (@ChristieThought) April 9, 2017
It would appear @jaredkushner was just a little overdressed in #Syria#SyriaStrikes #KushnerAtWar#tcot #ccot pic.twitter.com/YVRTPnPDLZ
— Young_Conservative™ (@Steve0423) April 9, 2017
@Gus_802 All the President's Relatives#KushnerAtWar
— Forsetti X (@ForsettisCreed) April 9, 2017
Retweeted Paul Marker NoM103 (@ThePermissive):
The Guns Of Chaperones#KushnerAtWar pic.twitter.com/QmygCs3opZ https://t.co/V5tptCZttG
— Cherie Ann Turpin (@drturpin) April 9, 2017
#KushnerAtWar And where do you play polo? pic.twitter.com/Mbxg8fNnOp
— Channel Trump (@ChannelTrump) April 9, 2017