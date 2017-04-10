‘Good Lord’: Jake Tapper gasps after hearing Alabama governor’s salacious phone call with former aide

CNN's Jake Tapper (CNN)

CNN host Jake Tapper on Monday had a pretty visceral reaction to a secret audio recording of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley describing salacious acts with his former aide.

Tapper was discussing reports that Bentley is set to resign over allegations that he used state funds to try and cover up his extramarital affair.

“It’s not everyday a Republican state legislator is set to impeach a Republican governor, but a sex and corruption scandal has set the stage this week for just that,” Tapper began on CNN’s “The Lead.”

Tapper noted Bentley’s problems began in 2014, after his now-ex wife Dianne “recorded an explicit phone call between her husband—the governor—and his staffer.”

“You know what?” Bentley can be heard asking in that 2014 recording. “When I stand behind you and I put my arms around, and I put my hands on your breasts, and I put my hands on you and pull you in real close. Hey, I love that too.”

After hearing the audio, Tapper had just two words for his audience: “Good lord.”

