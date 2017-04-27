Quantcast
GOP lawmaker knifes his own party’s health bill: Sick people would pay more than they do now
27 Apr 2017 at 10:27 ET
The House Freedom Caucus has agreed to support House Speaker Paul Ryan’s newly amended health care bill — but many Republican lawmakers still aren’t on board.

Rep. Dan Donovan (R-NY) appeared on CNN Thursday to reiterate his opposition to the American Health Care Act, which he said would punish Americans who have preexisting conditions.

“It would cost them more than it’s costing them now, people who are already sick,” said Donovan of the AHCA.

Donovan also said that one of the things that he didn’t like about the Affordable Care Act was that it delivered insurance policies that were so loaded with high deductibles and copayments that many people didn’t even bother using them — and he’s worried that this bill won’t do much to significantly change this problem.

“This doesn’t help the people I represent,” he said of the newly amended bill.

Watch the interview below.

 

