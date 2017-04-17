‘Hair’s breadth from nuclear war’: Kremlin TV says Trump is ‘more dangerous’ than North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The world is one step closer to nuclear war because Donald Trump is president of the United States, pro-Kremlin TV declared over the weekend.

Reuters reported on Monday that Russian officials are losing hope for warming relations with the U.S., citing Trump’s missile strike on a Syrian airbase, the massive bomb dropped on Afghanistan and the administration’s refusal to halt sanctions related to Crimea.

Dmitry Kiselyov, the popular pro-Kremlin host of Rossiya 1’s Vesti Nedeli news program, has been increasingly critical of Trump.

“The world is a hair’s breadth from nuclear war,” Kiselyov warned. “War can break out as a result of confrontation between two personalities; Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un. Both are dangerous, but who is more dangerous? Trump is.”

According to Kiselyov, Trump is “more impulsive and unpredictable” than the North Korean leader because he has “limited international experience, unpredictability, and a readiness to go to war.”