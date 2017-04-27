‘Hold on, calm down!’: Sean Spicer spars with CNN’s Acosta over claim Flynn was all Obama’s fault

CNN's Jim Acosta and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (CNN / Screengrab)

CNN’s Jim Acosta sparred with Sean Spicer after the White House press secretary pinned the blame for Donald Trump’s appointment of embattled former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn on Barack Obama’s administration.

Spicer made the remark during a press briefing on Thursday, when asked about suggestions the White House may have failed to properly vet Flynn.

“His clearance was last reissued by the Obama administration in 2016 with full knowledge of his activities in 2015,” Spicer said. “All of that clearance was made by the Obama administration.”

Acosta later asked Spicer to clarify if he was saying Flynn came in with just the Obama administration vetting. “Because that’s the impression you’re giving,” Acosta said as Spicer insisted that’s exactly the impression he intends.

“General Flynn came in and he walked through the door with just the clearance that was conducted by the Obama administration?” A shocked Acosta replied. “That doesn’t make any sense.”

“Sure it does,” Spicer said, insisting security clearance for the Trump administration works in the same way journalists applied to be credentialed press at the White House briefing room. Acosta tried to clarify Spicer’s remarks, prompting the press secretary to snap back.

“Hold on, let me explain the answer to you, Jim. Calm down, the kids are gone,” Spicer said, referring to a mock briefing held earlier today during the White House “Take Your Kids to Work” day.

“It’s a serious question,” CBS News’ Major Garrett said.

“And I’m trying to answer it Major!” Spicer exclaimed. “This is the answer—hold on, listen!”

Watch the video below, via CNN: