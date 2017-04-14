Hotter weather could make predators even more vicious
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Climate change could throw off the balance of ecosystems Pexels Imagine nature like a scale, with predators on one side and prey on the other. When too many lions are on the prowl, antelope dwindle in numbers. When too few lions roam the savanna, antelope flourish and decimate grasslands. The balance needs to be just right.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion