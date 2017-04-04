House intel member drops bombshell: Some Trump associates will ‘end up in jail’ after Russia probe

Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-TX)

Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-TX), a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence—which is investigating ties into Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives—stunned CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday when he insisted his impression of the evidence thus far indicates that “some people” will “end up in jail.”

Asked by Blitzer if he’s seen hard evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians working to influence the 2016 presidential election, Castro replied “I guess I would say this: My impression is, I wouldn’t be surprised after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail.”

“Really?” a shocked Blitzer asked, wondering “how high” up in the administration Castro’s suspicion goes.

“That’s yet to be determined,” Castro replied.

Blitzer pressed the Texas Democrat over his contention that “people, plural” will end up in jail after the investigation plays out.

“That’s my impression, yes,” Castro said, declining Blitzer’s request to “elaborate” on that assertion.

“But at this point, you’re confident that at least some Trump associates will wind up in jail?” Blitzer askers

“If I were betting, I would say yes,” Castro insisted.

The CNN host asked if that includes people who are currently involved in the Trump administration. Castro said he would have to “comment on that later,” reiterating: “Again, if somebody asked me my impression—my impression is that people will probably be charged and I think people will probably go to jail.”

