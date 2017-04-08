Quantcast

Hundreds of icebergs are suddenly invading shipping lanes

Popular Science

08 Apr 2017 at 09:01 ET                   

Unusual ice activity NOAA An iceberg seen on an Arctic mission in 2012. There is a swarm of about 481 icebergs parked in the shipping lanes of the North Atlantic right now, creating a hazardous area so treacherous that ships are having to detour 400 nautical miles out of their way to avoid the Titanic’s infamous…

