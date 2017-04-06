‘I see some bad press in his future’: Bannon ally hints damaging leaks are coming on Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner (Shutterstock)

Top White House political strategist Steve Bannon may no longer be on the National Security Council, but he’s not backing down from his fights with his rivals in the Trump administration.

Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that Bannon has been telling associates that he loves “a gun fight” and that he will continue fighting what he sees as the “globalist” wing of the White House, which includes Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to Swan’s sources, the Kushner faction believes that Bannon and his allies are “clinically nuts,” while Bannon’s team believes Kushner is trying to transform Trump into a moderate Republican “squish.”

Most interestingly, one of Bannon’s allies hints that Kushner will be the target of upcoming leaks that will damage his public reputation.

“Steve has developed strong and important relationships with some of the most powerful right leaning business leaders,” the Bannon ally told Swan. “I see some bad press in [Jared’s] future.”

The bad blood between Bannon and Kushner exploded into public view this week when Bannon ally Roger Stone publicly accused Kushner of leaking “fake news” to MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough. Stone said that Kushner could get away with leaking damaging info on Bannon to Scarborough because, as Trump’s son-in-law, he’s “the one presidential aide who cannot be fired.”