Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘I shouldn’t be laughing, but…’: Bill O’Reilly chuckles after watching violent removal of United passenger

Elizabeth Preza

10 Apr 2017 at 23:42 ET                   
Bill O'Reilly (Fox News)

Embattled Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Monday laughed at disturbing footage of an United passenger being forcibly removed from a plane.

O’Reilly played a video of the scene before chuckling to his correspondent.

“I shouldn’t be laughing, but it’s just so bizarre,” O’Reilly admitted.

Watch the video below, via Fox News:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Can’t have it both ways’: Pastor shames Christian Trump fans who cheer Syria bombing but turn away refugees
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+