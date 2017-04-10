‘I shouldn’t be laughing, but…’: Bill O’Reilly chuckles after watching violent removal of United passenger
Embattled Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on Monday laughed at disturbing footage of an United passenger being forcibly removed from a plane.
O’Reilly played a video of the scene before chuckling to his correspondent.
“I shouldn’t be laughing, but it’s just so bizarre,” O’Reilly admitted.
Watch the video below, via Fox News:
Bill O'Reilly laughs at horrific video of passenger being dragged off of United flight. Then says: "I shouldn't be laughing"
You think? pic.twitter.com/4o4SO1QtjZ
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) April 11, 2017
