‘I’m excited to watch you’: Male Fox News hosts make women presenters demonstrate spring cleaning tips

Fox News host Abby Huntsman and a guest demonstrate spring cleaning tips (Fox News/screen grab)

Fox News over the weekend provided viewers with tips for spring cleaning by tasking two women presenters with the job of modeling household chores.

Fox & Friends host Clayton Morris teased a Saturday morning segment about spring cleaning while co-host Abby Huntsman and a female guest scrubbed a mock bedroom. While they cleaned, Fox News producers played the 1962 song Yakety Yak by the coasters.

“Take out the papers and the trash / Or you don’t get no spendin’ cash / If you don’t scrub that kitchen floor / You ain’t gonna rock and roll no more / Yakety yak (don’t talk back),” the song said as the show went to commercial.

Following the break, Huntsman promised helpful tips to “make your spring cleaning a breeze.”

And after after several minutes, two male hosts made an appearance.

“Guys, I know you are thrilled about all of these,” Huntsman said sarcastically.

“I’m excited to watch you do it,” Morris quipped.

Watch the videos below from Fox News.