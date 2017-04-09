‘I’m excited to watch you’: Male Fox News hosts make women presenters demonstrate spring cleaning tips
Fox News over the weekend provided viewers with tips for spring cleaning by tasking two women presenters with the job of modeling household chores.
Fox & Friends host Clayton Morris teased a Saturday morning segment about spring cleaning while co-host Abby Huntsman and a female guest scrubbed a mock bedroom. While they cleaned, Fox News producers played the 1962 song Yakety Yak by the coasters.
“Take out the papers and the trash / Or you don’t get no spendin’ cash / If you don’t scrub that kitchen floor / You ain’t gonna rock and roll no more / Yakety yak (don’t talk back),” the song said as the show went to commercial.
Following the break, Huntsman promised helpful tips to “make your spring cleaning a breeze.”
And after after several minutes, two male hosts made an appearance.
“Guys, I know you are thrilled about all of these,” Huntsman said sarcastically.
“I’m excited to watch you do it,” Morris quipped.
Watch the videos below from Fox News.