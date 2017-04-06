Indiana Trump supporter’s husband gets deported to Mexico

Roberto Beristain, an undocumented immigrant whose American wife voted for Donald Trump last year, has been deported to Mexico.

Local news station WSBT reports that Beristain was deported on Tuesday night, weeks after his case rose to national attention.

Beristain, who was a resident of Granger, Ind., and owner of the popular Eddie’s Steak Shed restaurant, was deported despite pleas from both his family and from local government officials, who lauded him as a model citizen who never broke any laws.

Even though Beristain came to the United States illegally in 1998, he later obtained documentation to legally work in the country while regularly checking in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Beristain’s wife, Helen, last month told Indiana Public Media that she voted for Trump in November because she supported his policies on deporting undocumented immigrants. However, she tells IPM that she never expected her own husband to be caught up in a deportation wave.

“[Trump] did say the good people would not be deported, the good people would be checked,” she explained.