‘It makes me nervous’: Farmer who can’t find workers to harvest his crops blames Trump

California farmer Joel del Boscaya (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant comments and policies are beginning to hit farmers and ranchers hard, if one California farmer is any indication.

During a special on CNN, a reporter spoke with Joel del Boscaya, the son of Mexican migrants. He explained he couldn’t get any workers this year. The problem got even worse after the election when the talk of mass deportations began.

“That makes me nervous,” Boscaya said of Trump’s threats. “Putting a wall on the border, that makes me nervous.”

He went on to say that it affects his bottom line, “because we can grow the crops but not pick them.”

Watch the short interview with him below:



Farmer points at Trump for the reason he doesn… by sarahburris