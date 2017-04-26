‘It was a dog and pony show’: Sen Tammy Duckworth torches Trump’s North Korea briefing

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Wednesday poured cold water on the White House’s “classified briefing” on North Korea, noting the only thing Donald Trump accomplished was “putting 100 people on three buses and tying up traffic in Washington D.C.”

“I seriously felt like I could have gotten all that information by reading a newspaper,” Duckworth told Anderson Cooper, adding she felt the whole charade was a “dog and pony show.”

Duckworth said the driving force behind the White House’s decision was the looming deadline for Trump’s 100 days in office.

“It’s quite remarkable that they bussed 100 senators over there, and the very same team that briefed us came back to the Capitol to brief the 400+ members of Congress,” Duckworth explained, adding, “there wasn’t anything new in their briefing either”

Duckworth noted there’s “not a room at the White House … that’s big enough for 100 senators”—though there is a designated chamber for classified briefings at the Capitol.

Cooper asked the senator if she thought the briefing served as a “photo op or something else to accomplish” by Trump’s 100 days.

