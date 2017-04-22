‘It’s not American oil’: Nebraska farmer slaps down Fox host’s claim Keystone XL will make US energy independent

Sandra Smith of Fox News, Nebraska farmer Art Tanderup -- (Fox screen grab)

In an interview with Sandra Smith from Fox News, a Nebraska farmer swatted down her contention that a Keystone XL pipeline President Donald Trump wants to revive will put America on the road to energy independence.

Nebraska farmer Art Tanderup farms outside of Neligh (population 1,599 recorded by the 2010 census) and would be affected by the pipeline.

Tanderup explained to Fox News viewers that Keystone XL would only travel through America, allowing Canadian Tar Sands to be exported from North America.

“But it’s going across America to be refined and exported, which is not for America’s use,” Tanderup explained. “If they do not mix some high-quality crude with this, the best they get is poor-grade diesel fuel, which we can’t even burn in this country.”

For years, Art Tanderup has been a burr in the saddle of TransCanada Corporation efforts to build the pipeline. In 2014, Tanderup traveled to Washington, DC as part of the Cowboy Indian Alliance against the KXL pipeline and his farm hosted a 10,000 attendee concert with artists Neil Young and Willie Nelson.

Watch the video below: