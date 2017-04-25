Quantcast

Ivanka Trump showered in boos at W20 after praising her dad as a ‘tremendous champion’ of families

Brad Reed

25 Apr 2017 at 07:41 ET                   
Donald and Ivanka Trump (Shutterstock).

Ivanka Trump faced a hostile reception at the W20 conference in Germany on Tuesday when she praised her father as a “tremendous champion” of families.

As reported by Politico’s Annie Karni, the crowd booed and hissed the first daughter after she praised her father’s desire to help families.

The W20 conference, which is being held this week in Berlin, is a G20 conference focused on women’s issues that features “women NGOs, female entrepreneur associations and scientists.”

