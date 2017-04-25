Ivanka Trump showered in boos at W20 after praising her dad as a ‘tremendous champion’ of families

Donald and Ivanka Trump (Shutterstock).

Ivanka Trump faced a hostile reception at the W20 conference in Germany on Tuesday when she praised her father as a “tremendous champion” of families.

As reported by Politico’s Annie Karni, the crowd booed and hissed the first daughter after she praised her father’s desire to help families.

Ivanka gets booed and hissed by audience when she says her father is a"tremendous champion of supporting families." — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) April 25, 2017

The W20 conference, which is being held this week in Berlin, is a G20 conference focused on women’s issues that features “women NGOs, female entrepreneur associations and scientists.”