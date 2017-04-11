Jeff Sessions asks for ‘God’s blessings’ to help deport immigrants at border press conference

Jeff Sessions holds press conference in Nogales, Arizona (Fox News/screen grab)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday asked for “God’s blessings” to help in the Trump administration’s effort to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

In a press conference on the U.S. border with Mexico, Sessions announced that the “Trump era” in immigration enforcement had begun.

“For those who continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned,” the Attorney General told reporters in Nogales, Arizona. “This is a new era. The lawlessness, the abdication of duty to enforce our laws and the catch and release policy of the past are over.”

“I took an oath to protect this country from all enemies,” he explained. “Now is the time for action, now is the time we will have results.”

Sessions concluded his remarks with a promise to “establish a system of immigration that we can be proud of.”

“God bless all of you who do this work,” he said, turning to the Border Patrol agents in attendance. “And we ask God’s blessings on the success of this effort to improve the lawlessness and safety of our country.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast April 11, 2017.