‘Keeping an eye on Russia’: Internet loses it over pic of Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock at White House
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Wednesday visited the White House with musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.
.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017
Palin posted photos from her visit, which were widely mocked on social media. Many users related the picture to her infamous 2008 interview, where then-vice presidential candidate Palin suggested Alaska’s proximity to Russia means “they’re [her] next-door neighbor.”
That statement was panned by pundits and comics, most notable SNL’s Tina Fey, who played Palin on the sketch comedy show. During one segment, Fey-as-Palin proudly proclaimed, “I can see Russia from my house!”
Trump has his fair share of connections to Russia; the FBI is currently investigating whether Trump officials coordinated with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election.
Read some of the best responses below, via Twitter:
Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock were guests at the White House, which helps explain why they don't want to release the visitor logs.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 20, 2017
It was at this moment Sarah Palin became able to see Russia from a house. https://t.co/adjBOB2cc3
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 20, 2017
@keithboykin "Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock and Donald Trump walk into the Oval Office." – I was waiting for the rest of the joke, then it hit me…
— Casey Mongillo (@CaseyTheVA) April 20, 2017
why is sarah palin dressed like she's about go to a singles mixer at the moose lodge https://t.co/JAvtQ3aysJ
— #BrittanySpanos (@ohheybrittany) April 20, 2017
Sarah Palin can see Russia from her house, so Trump’s basically a next-door neighbor.
— John Gholson (@gholson) April 20, 2017
How to make Sarah Palin look like the smartest person in the room. https://t.co/PuUwlWU5wm
— Ken Norton (@kennethn) April 20, 2017
Turns out Sarah Palin *can* see Russia from this house pic.twitter.com/pi6Bf6I3NY
— jake (@jakebeckman) April 20, 2017
So Sarah Palin, Kid Rock & Ted Nugent walk into the Oval… Not a joke. It really happened. pic.twitter.com/WyIG8AgPrr
— Alison L. Grimes (@AlisonForKY) April 20, 2017
Donald Trump, Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin walk into the Oval Office…
This actually happened. The only joke is our country.
— Jonathan Diener (@jonodiener) April 20, 2017
Trump: "I wrote your names here. Tremendous."
Kid Rock: "In crayon. Badass."
Palin: "Obama never did that!"
Ted Nugent: "Who's Tom Nugget?" pic.twitter.com/RWlCVh6KKf
— Chris O'Shea (@ChrisJOShea) April 20, 2017
Look! Ted Nugent! Sarah Palin! Kid Rock! Future Ex-President Don! It's the next cast of "Dancing With Trailer Park Trash!" https://t.co/e5kI5ijEq6
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 20, 2017
Y'all remember when we thought Sarah Palin was the worst thing that could happen to American democracy? https://t.co/doQjtFFg08
— Lily Herman (@lkherman) April 20, 2017
@Freeyourmindkid Palin getting some special commendation from Trump for keeping an eye on Russia from her house? #RedneckTroglodytes
— TokyoRosaEverlasting (@TokyoRosa) April 20, 2017