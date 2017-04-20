Quantcast

‘Keeping an eye on Russia’: Internet loses it over pic of Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock at White House

Elizabeth Preza

20 Apr 2017 at 11:41 ET                   
Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and Ted Nugent

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on Wednesday visited the White House with musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

Palin posted photos from her visit, which were widely mocked on social media. Many users related the picture to her infamous 2008 interview, where then-vice presidential candidate Palin suggested Alaska’s proximity to Russia means “they’re [her] next-door neighbor.”

That statement was panned by pundits and comics, most notable SNL’s Tina Fey, who played Palin on the sketch comedy show. During one segment, Fey-as-Palin proudly proclaimed, “I can see Russia from my house!”

Trump has his fair share of connections to Russia; the FBI is currently investigating whether Trump officials coordinated with Russian operatives during the 2016 presidential election.

Read some of the best responses below, via Twitter:

