Kellyanne Conway begs Democratic leaders to tell protesters to stop because Donald Trump won

Kellyanne Conway (Photo: screen capture)

In a Monday interview with “Fox and Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway begged Democratic leaders to stop the flood of protests that were held over the weekend.

“Six months after Donald Trump won 306 electoral votes, you have people still trying to make it go away,” Conway said of the April 15 protests demanding Trump release his taxes.

The Tax Protest was an effort by economic justice groups that joined forces to encourage rallies in 200 cities across the country.

“I would love to hear the new DNC chairman, Tom Perez, Bernie Sanders, the Democratic senator from Vermont, who are going out on the road starting today, and I would love to hear Hillary Clinton, who lost to Donald Trump handily,” Conway continued. “I would love to hear them come forward as leaders of the Democratic Party and tell the people to stop. They have a right to express their First Amendment beliefs but at the same time, violence is not going to get us anywhere.”

One rally in Berkeley, California turned violent as Trump supporters were caught punching anti-Trump supporters.

Trump responded to the protests with another unhinged tirade on Twitter saying that he won the election without revealing his tax returns.

“We need to see Trump’s tax returns as a matter of transparency. If we’re going into a tax reform debate, we need to know if what Trump wants to do is going to benefit himself, since he tends to do things that help him and not necessarily others,” said Wes Shockley, an organizer for the New York City march.

In a new poll from the Global Strategy Group, 80 percent of Americans, including 64 percent of Republicans, would like to see Trump’s tax returns.

Watch the full interview below:



Kellyanne Conway begs Democratic leaders to… by sarahburris