Longtime Bannon colleague says he deeply admired Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl

Steve Bannon (Photo: Screen capture)

Julia Jones, a longtime collaborator with top White House political strategist Steve Bannon, has revealed that Bannon deeply admired the work of notorious Nazi propagandist Leni Riefenstahl.

Speaking with the New Yorker about Bannon’s past career as a filmmaker, Jones said that her former screenwriting partner was very taken with Riefenstahl’s films, which included the famous Nazi propaganda movie The Triumph of the Will.

“Her playbook was key for him,” said Jones, who co-wrote the script with Bannon for the pro-Reagan documentary In the Face of Evil. “I think he used her technique of fear, which you can see in that movie.”

In addition to his Reagan documentary, Bannon’s other films include an anti-Baby Boomer movie called Generation Zero and a pro-Sarah Palin documentary called The Undefeated, which released in 2011, one year before Bannon became executive chairman of Breitbart News.