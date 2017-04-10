‘Looks like an ISIS video!’: Internet hammers Florida cops over anti-heroin ‘propaganda’ video

The Lake County Sheriff's Office delivers an anti-heroin PSA (Screen cap).

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office this past week put out a new video detailing its strategy for combating heroin use — but it quickly drew fire from critics because it looked like a video ISIS might release.

In the video, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell stands at a podium while four officers stand behind him wearing masks and sunglasses. During the video, Grinnell sends out a warning to heroin dealers in Lake County, Florida that their crimes will no longer be tolerated.

“To the dealers that are pushing this poison, I have a message for you: We’re coming for you,” he said. “As a matter of fact, our undercover agents have already bought heroin from many of you. We are simply awaiting the arrest warrants to be finalized.”

Grinnell then decided to kick things up a notch.

“Enjoy trying to sleep at night, wondering if tonight’s the night our SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges,” he said. “We are coming for you.”

The video’s harsh warnings, combined with the images of several masked men standing silently in the background, drew immediate comparisons to videos released by Islamist terrorist organizations such as ISIS and al-Qaeda.

Commenters on the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page were quick to pick up on the similarities, as one of them said he was waiting for Grinnell to “saw off some dude’s head off with a dull knife.”

Some more choice reactions — along with the original video — follow below.