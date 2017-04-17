Quantcast

Man dies happy after he’s told ‘Trump has been impeached’: obituary

Eric W. Dolan

17 Apr 2017 at 15:06 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.

A 76-year-old man in Oregon died peacefully after being told that the President Donald Trump had been impeached.

An obituary for Michael Garland Elliott published in The Oregonian claims the man passed away peacefully on April 6 after his ex-wife told him the white lie.

“Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott. Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike hear,” the obituary states.

“And the last thing she said to him was ‘Donald Trump has been impeached.’ Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded. Mike will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
