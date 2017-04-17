Man dies happy after he’s told ‘Trump has been impeached’: obituary

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A 76-year-old man in Oregon died peacefully after being told that the President Donald Trump had been impeached.

An obituary for Michael Garland Elliott published in The Oregonian claims the man passed away peacefully on April 6 after his ex-wife told him the white lie.

“Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott. Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike hear,” the obituary states.

“And the last thing she said to him was ‘Donald Trump has been impeached.’ Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded. Mike will be forever missed but never forgotten.”