Manhunt underway for suspect who stole a ‘large quantity’ of guns and sent 161-page manifesto to Trump

Elizabeth Preza

07 Apr 2017 at 12:31 ET                   
Joseph Jakubowski (Screengrab)

A manhunt is underway Friday for a Janesville, Wis. man police say stole a large quantity of guns, threatened schools and sent a 161-page manifesto to Donald Trump, WISN 12 reports.

32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski has “made threats to steal weapons and to use them against public officials or at an unspecified school,” the Rock County sheriff’s office said. Janesville police Chief David Moore said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police say the suspect robbed The Armageddon Gun Shop on Tuesday evening, stealing at least 16 high-end firearms. Chief Moore told reporters Jakubowski—who’s had previous run-ins with the law—frequently expresses anti-government rhetoric. Moore called that “a new element for all of us,”

“I can tell you that we don’t know where Mr. Jakubowski is,” Moore said. “He could be around Janesville. He could be around Rock County. He may not even be in Wisconsin.”

Janesville is the hometown of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI).

Watch the local news report below, via NBC 15:

