Mark Cuban: Trump didn’t collude with Russia — he’s not smart enough for something that complicated

Dallas Mavericks owner and hedge fund billionaire Mark Cuban (TMZ)

Dallas Mavericks owner and hedge fund billionaire Mark Cuban said in a flurry of tweets on Saturday that he doesn’t believe President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 campaign — but only because Trump isn’t “detail oriented, organized or big picture enough” to successfully pull off something so complicated.

TheHill.com said on Saturday night that instead it’s more likely that Trump was a clueless mark who Russian President Vladimir Putin snared through his greed.

While Trump’s associates may have been playing under the table with the Russian government, Cuban theorized, candidate Trump saw it as a “win-win” that running for U.S. president was opening up a new range of business contacts with wealthy Russians.

“As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia,” Cuban said. “His lean campaign took direction from people he trusted and he followed those directions. He had no clue where the Russians fit.”

“No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any [type] of conspiracy. I think Putin recognized trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters. Trump had no idea this was happening. He was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him,” he continued.

Trump, his campaign aides and transition team have been the subject of increasing scrutiny by multiple federal agencies including the FBI and both houses of Congress regarding repeated contacts and meetings with Russian officials both before and after the 2016 election.

As part of a multi-level operation to sway the U.S. election to Donald Trump, former FBI counterterrorism expert Clint Watts told the Senate Intelligence Committee this week, Russian intelligence operatives targeted Trump with online “fake news” stories because they knew he would spread them with little regard to their veracity or provenance.

Russia especially likes to use “unwitting agents” to carry out its disinformation operations, Watts explained. It creates an area of plausible deniability for the Kremlin and undermines public trust.

Cuban’s full set of tweets is embedded below:

1) Here is my take on Trump and Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

2) Russians have made him a lot of money buying condos and investing in his bldgs and hosting his beauty pageant.That makes them his friends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

3) He ignored their backgrounds. But that's not unusual. Starbucks takes anyone's money and so do most businesses including mine. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

4) He spoke favorably about Putin to get his approval for Russians to get $ out of Russia and into Trump deals. He saw it as easy money — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

5) When Manafort was recommended, he didn't vett him. He saw it as a win win. Win the election or open the door for more Russian business — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

6) As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

7) His lean campaign took direction from people he trusted and he followed those directions. He had no clue where the Russians fit — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

8) when Manafort got "hot" he got rid of him but the campaign approach had been established. Bannon took it to the next level FTW — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

9) No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn't detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

10) I think Putin recognized trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

11) Trump had no idea this was happening. He was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

12)Because he didn't recognize or understand as it was happening he has no idea what to do now or how to respond. So he turns to Fox News — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017