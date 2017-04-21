Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton nails Republicans in Congress: They’re not stupid they’re cowards

Commentator S.E. Cupp and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) (Photo: Twitter)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) revealed on Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” that he frequently gets asked why Republicans are so stupid.

“I get asked, ‘why are so many of your colleagues just stupid?'” Moulton confessed. “Look, to be honest, I don’t think they’re stupid. I think it’s kind of hard to get elected to Congress. I think what’s lacking in Congress is not intelligence, its courage.”

He went on to explain that Republicans in Congress know the truth about Donald Trump and the collusion with Russia.

“They know what’s going on,” he continued. They refuse to speak up, however.

Watch the video below: