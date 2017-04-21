Men denied entry to newly opened Legoland playground whine that their human rights have been violated

An image from Melbourne Lego Discovery Center (Facebook.com)

A group of Australian men were angry and disappointed to find out that the newly opened Legoland Discovery Center in Melbourne’s playground is only for kids ages 3 to 10.

According to Gizmodo, one man is even talking about filing a human rights complaint over the park’s rule that only children or adults accompanying children are allowed in the playground.

“Absolutely appalled by the fact I was unable to enter without somebody under the age of 16,” wrote one man on Facebook. “Lego is not just for children and I’m sure the majority of people would agree with me. I understand it’s a play center but I have no intention on climbing around, simply just to look and admire. Incredibly disappointed, sort yourself out Legoland!!!”

The Melbourne Legoland is promising to have a monthly “adult night,” but the aggrieved adult Lego fans say that’s not enough.

The Guardian noted that the same restriction applies at the playgrounds of all 17 other Lego Discovery Centers around the world.

“It’s a bit of a bad joke on your shop having age limits,” wrote another disappointed man. “When you look on a box of Lego it says ages from 4 too 99 or dose [sic] the shop have different rules. What a joke as I’ve loved Lego for 40 something years and my some [sic] loves doing his moc stuff. Think about it as I believe you need to rethink your rules.”

“One man even said on Facebook that he was filing a complaint with the local state Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission on the basis that the age restriction discriminates against people without kids,” said Gizmodo’s Matt Novak. “It’s unclear if a formal complaint has yet been filed.”

The Melbourne park issued a statement responding to the complaints explaining that the rules are in place for the sake of child safety and that the park will be holding “adults only” nights for its grownup fans.