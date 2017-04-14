Military spokesman: We’re dropping bombs because Trump promised to ‘kick the SH*T out of the enemy’

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

A U.S. Central Command spokesmen confirmed the decision to drop a 21,000-pound bomb in Afghanistan Thursday was based, at least in part, on Donald Trump’s promise to “bomb the sh*t out of the enemy.”

Speaking with The Hill shortly after the US dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed, the CENTCOM spokesman praised the Trump Administration for “empowering the commanders and winning the war against the bad guys.”

“We mean business,” the spokesman said. “President Trump said prior that once he gets in he’s going to kick the S-H-I-T out of the enemy. That was his promise and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

“It’s empowering the commanders and winning the war against the bad guys,” the spokesman added.

Comparing the location of the target to “a very large beehive,” the spokesman insisted “a little flyswatter” would not work so the Department of Defense had to “take out the big stuff.”

“Afghanistan has, for a little while, been the forgotten war but there’s a lot of action over there, there’s a lot of dangers. If we’re going to be engaged in a war we’re going to be engaged in a conflict to win, period,” he said.

“We just found a huge beehive and we have to use something more than the fly swatter,” he explained.