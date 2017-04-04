Quantcast

MN Dem exposes lawmakers’ whites-only card game — and now they are calling her a ‘racist’

David Edwards

04 Apr 2017 at 14:33 ET                   
DFL House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman (screen grab)

Minnesota lawmaker has refused to apologize after she called out her colleagues for playing a “100 percent white male card game in the retiring room” instead of doing their jobs.

According to The Uptake, the incident happened on Monday while the Minnesota House was debating a bill that would increase penalties for protesters who block roads, a tactic successfully used by Black Lives Matters.

DFL House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman noticed that many members had not been on the floor to hear Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (DFL) speech comparing modern day protesters to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. So Hortman used a procedure known as “call of the House” to force lawmakers to return to the chamber.

“I hate to break up the 100 percent white male card game in the retiring room, but I think this is an important debate,” she said, exposing the activity of absent lawmakers.

Republican state Rep. Bob Dettmer objected: “I’m a white male. I respect everybody. But I really believe that the comments made by the Minority Leader were really not appropriate.”

“I have no intention of apologizing,” Hortman replied, adding that she was “really tired of watching women of color in particular being ignored. So I’m not sorry.”

Rochester Post Bulletin reporter Heather Carlson said that Rep. Greg Davids (R) called Hortman’s remarks “racist.”

Watch the video below from The Uptake.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
