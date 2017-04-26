New study looks at how your favorite dog breed came to be
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
New study asks how your favorite doggos came to be
The most extensive evolutionary map of dog breeds ever made Pexels Dogs: We love them. Like, a lot. In fact, humans have been hanging out with doggos for at least 15,000 years or so, and likely a lot longer. Over the course of that long, mutually beneficial friendship, we’ve done a lot of strange things to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion