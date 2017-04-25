‘Not Trump’s fault’: House oversight chair Chaffetz blames Obama adminstration for failing to vet Flynn

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) - MSNBC screencap

The saga over likely criminal wrongdoing by Michael Flynn took another turn for the bizarre today when Congressman Jason Chaffetz told MSNBC host Greta Van Susteren that the fault lay with former President Barack Obama.

Former Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn spent 24 days as National Security Advisor to Donald Trump — setting the record for the shortest tenure in the post when he resigned following news reports proving he had lied about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The latest Flynn scandal concerns potential violations of federal law by not disclosing payments from Russia while seeking a security clearance to work in the Trump White House.

“It was the Obama White House that this would have fallen under,” Chaffetz claimed. “I don’t think what happened here is really the fault of Donald Trump.”

The deflection of blame away from Trump by the Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee referred to Obama appointing Flynn as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. However, as the New York Times explained about this developing scandal, “it was only after Mr. Flynn was forced out as national security adviser that his dealings in Russia came into sharper focus.”

It was also revealed today that the Administration is stonewalling congressional investigators by refusing to turn over White House documents concerning the vetting, hiring and dismissal of Flynn. Following that revelation, Fox News host Shepard Smith used the term, “cover up” to refer to the lack of cooperation by the White House.

Before being appointed by Trump, Flynn’s loyalty had been rewarded with a coveted speaking slot during the 2016 RNC Convention.

Watch the video below: