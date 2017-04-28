Obama trolls Trump by pointing out Obamacare has better poll numbers than he does: report

US President Barack Obama is the keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia (AFP Photo/Yuri Gripas)

Former President Barack Obama reportedly told an audience at a private event this week that he’s proud his signature legislative achievement is now more popular than current President Donald Trump.

One source who was at the event this week tells CNN that Obama boasted to an audience in Manhattan this week that “the Affordable Care Act has never been more popular — and it’s more popular than the current president.”

According to the polling averages compiled by the Huffington Post, Trump currently has an approval rating of 44%, with a disapproval rating of 52%. The Affordable Care Act, meanwhile, has an average favorable rating of 49% and an unfavorable rating of 41%.

Obama’s remarks came as Republicans in Washington have once against stalled in their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. In fact, one anonymous GOP lawmaker told the Washington Examiner this week that his own party’s pledge to fully repeal the law amounted to “one of the biggest political shams in history.”

Although Trump is still pushing for Republicans to repeal the law, Congress will not take any action on it before the end of the president’s first 100 days.