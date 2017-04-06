Octopuses can basically edit their own genes on the fly
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Crazy levels of RNA tinkering could explain how cephalopods got so smart CC via Flickr To edit is divine You’re a complex organism. You socialize with family and friends, you solve puzzles and make choices. Humans may be some of the most cerebral animals on the planet, but we know we’re not alone in having this…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion