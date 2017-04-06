Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Octopuses can basically edit their own genes on the fly

Popular Science

06 Apr 2017 at 18:25 ET                   
Larger Pacific Striped Octopus (Screenshot)

Crazy levels of RNA tinkering could explain how cephalopods got so smart CC via Flickr To edit is divine You’re a complex organism. You socialize with family and friends, you solve puzzles and make choices. Humans may be some of the most cerebral animals on the planet, but we know we’re not alone in having this…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
REVEALED: Former SNL cast member says ‘moron’ Trump ‘struggled to read’ script during rehearsal
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+