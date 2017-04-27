Pentagon launches probe into Trump’s ex-security adviser Flynn: letter

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (ret.), National Security Advisor Designate speaks during a conference on the transition of the US Presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump at the US Institute Of Peace in Washington DC, January 10, 2017 (AFP Photo/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

A Pentagon inspector general is launching its own investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn took payments from foreign entities without approval, according to a letter released by House Democrats on Thursday.

The inspector general of the Department of Defense is probing whether Flynn had “failed to obtain required approval prior to receiving any emolument from a foreign government,” according to the April 11 letter to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander)