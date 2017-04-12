Republican NC state legislator: Abraham Lincoln was a ‘tyrant’ like Hitler for ending slavery

North Carolina State Rep. Larry Pittman, R-Concord (Facebook.com)

A North Carolina Republican state representative said in a Facebook post that former President Abraham Lincoln was a “tyrant” as bad as German dictator Adolf Hitler.

The Raleigh News and Observer said Wednesday that Concord Republican Rep. Larry Pittman was responding to marriage equality supporters on social media after he introduced a bill to the state House urging the state the defy the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage for all 50 states.

A commenter told Pittman that the highest court in the land had decided the question and urged him to “get over it.”

Pittman responded, “And if Hitler had won, should the world just get over it? Lincoln was the same sort if tyrant, and personally responsible for the deaths of over 800,000 Americans in a war that was unnecessary and unconstitutional.”

“Another commenter asked Pittman to explain why he believes the Civil War, which resulted in the end of slavery, was ‘unnecessary,’” the Observer said. “He did not respond to the question on the Facebook page.”