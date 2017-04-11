REVEALED: FBI secured FISA warrant against Carter Page over concerns he was ‘was acting as an agent’ of Russia

Carter Page (Photo: Screen capture)

The FBI last summer obtained a secret court order to monitor Donald Trump’s former adviser Cater Page’s communications, the Washington Post reports.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) warrant was secured as part of an ongoing investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, U.S. officials told the Post. This means there was probable cause for a judge to believe that Page “was acting as an agent of a foreign power.”

Page told the Post the report only serves to prove his concerns that U.S. intelligence inappropriately conducted surveillance on members of the Trump campaign and transition team.

“This confirms all of my suspicions about unjustified, politically motivated government surveillance,” Page said Tuesday. “I have nothing to hide.”

Read the full report at the Washington Post.