Rex Tillerson ‘ditches’ US press before heading to Kremlin to meet with Vladimir Putin

David Edwards

12 Apr 2017 at 12:39 ET                   
Vladimir Putin meets with Rex Tillerson (file photo)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly “ditched” reporters on Wednesday before heading to the Kremlin to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin officials were the first to confirm to the media that Tillerson was meeting with the Russian president.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting US Secretary of State Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at the Kremlin,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Kremlin-run RT network.

CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan explained why the U.S. press had no photographic evidence of the meeting.

“If you’re wondering why the US press doesn’t have pictures of Secretary Tillerson at the Kremlin, that’s because he ditched his press pool,” she wrote on Twitter.

Other reporters complained that U.S. journalists were forced to confirm the meeting through Kremlin sources.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
