Rex Tillerson ‘ditches’ US press before heading to Kremlin to meet with Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin meets with Rex Tillerson (file photo)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly “ditched” reporters on Wednesday before heading to the Kremlin to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin officials were the first to confirm to the media that Tillerson was meeting with the Russian president.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting US Secretary of State Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at the Kremlin,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Kremlin-run RT network.

CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan explained why the U.S. press had no photographic evidence of the meeting.

“If you’re wondering why the US press doesn’t have pictures of Secretary Tillerson at the Kremlin, that’s because he ditched his press pool,” she wrote on Twitter.

If you're wondering why the US press doesn't have pictures of Secretary Tillerson at the Kremlin, that's because he ditched his press pool — margaret brennan (@margbrennan) April 12, 2017

Other reporters complained that U.S. journalists were forced to confirm the meeting through Kremlin sources.

Also, if you're wondering why everyone quotes the Russians + their framing of Tillerson's meeting, it's because he ditched his press pool. https://t.co/UPsYvPY5vM — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) April 12, 2017