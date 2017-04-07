Russia says Moscow visit by US Tillerson scheduled for next week: Interfax

Rex Tillerson's visit comes at a sensitive time for US-Russia relations (AFP Photo/EMMANUEL DUNAND)

A visit to Moscow by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is on the agenda for the coming week, Interfax news agency cited a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman as saying on Friday.

Maria Zakharova said the ministry expected Tillerson to explain Washington’s stance in light of the U.S. missile strike on Syria.

“Let him come (to Moscow) and tell what strange things they did”, she said, according to Interfax.

