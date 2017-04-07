Quantcast

Russian warship headed towards US Navy destroyers who launched Syria attack: Fox News

Brad Reed

07 Apr 2017 at 11:15 ET                   
170407-N-JI086-301 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 7, 2017) The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea, April 7, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

A Russian warship has entered the Mediterranean Sea and is headed toward the two United States Navy destroyers that launched an attack on a Syrian air base, according to a report from Fox News.

According to the report, the Russian ship came from the Black Sea and went through the Bosphorus Strait to reach the Mediterranean. There is no indication yet what the warship’s intentions are or if it is headed on a collision course with the two Navy destroyers.

The Fox report also claims that the Russian ship is “armed with advanced Kalibr cruise missiles.”

The report also notes that Russian news agency TASS claims that the frigate was headed on a routine trip toward a logistics base in Tartus, Syria, which is located 98 miles to the northwest of capital city Damascus.

Watch a video on the report below.

Developing…

