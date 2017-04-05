Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ryan says tax reform could take longer than healthcare overhaul

Reuters

05 Apr 2017 at 14:28 ET                   
Paul Ryan (CBS News)

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday that tax reform will take longer to accomplish than repealing and replacing Obamacare would, saying Congress and the White House were initially closer to agreement on healthcare legislation than on tax policy.

“The House has a (tax reform) plan but the Senate doesn’t quite have one yet. They’re working on one. The White House hasn’t nailed it down,” Ryan told an audience in Washington.

“So even the three entities aren’t on the same page yet on tax reform,” he added.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘He has boxed himself in’: CNN panel says Trump’s tough Syria talk may force him to go to war
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+