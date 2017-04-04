Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Sean Spicer blames Syria gas attacks Obama ‘weakness’ — and then shuts down questions on Putin’s role

David Edwards

04 Apr 2017 at 12:47 ET                   
Sean Spicer (Twitter)

White House Press Secretary Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Barack Obama’s “weakness” was to blame for recent gas attacks on civilians in Syria.

“Today’s chemical attacks in Syria against innocent people including women and children is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” Spicer told reporters. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution.”

According to reporters who were on the call, Spicer was asked multiple times if President Donald Trump was concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the attacks. But Spicer refused to answer, and insisted that his statement spoke for itself.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
‘My job is to protect the people’: Susan Rice denies unmasking Trump operatives for political reasons
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+