Sean Spicer blames Syria gas attacks Obama ‘weakness’ — and then shuts down questions on Putin’s role

Sean Spicer

White House Press Secretary Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Barack Obama’s “weakness” was to blame for recent gas attacks on civilians in Syria.

“Today’s chemical attacks in Syria against innocent people including women and children is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” Spicer told reporters. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution.”

According to reporters who were on the call, Spicer was asked multiple times if President Donald Trump was concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in the attacks. But Spicer refused to answer, and insisted that his statement spoke for itself.

