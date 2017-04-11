Sean Spicer spews bogus history on Hitler and chemical weapons — and the web’s response is brutal

Angry man (Shutterstock)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday stepped into a major new controversy after he claimed that even Adolf Hitler never used chemical weapons as Bashar al-Assad had done.

“Someone as despicable as Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said during his press briefing. “You have to ask yourself if you are Russia, is this a country and a regime you want to align yourself with?”

Hitler did use chemical weapons, as he gassed millions of Jews as part of his “Final Solution” during World War II.

When asked later in the press briefing to clarify his remarks, Spicer made the situation even worse by saying that Hitler never used gas on his own citizens — thus implying that German Jews weren’t actual Germans.

The reaction on the internet was scathing, as Twitter users ripped Spicer for being ignorant of history — in fact, even Trump supporters Joe Walsh and Piers Morgan chimed in to challenge Spicer’s claims.

Memo to Sean Spicer:

Hitler didn't use chemical weapons vs allies, but he used them to murder his own Jewish people. https://t.co/JZpJBgZlj0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 11, 2017

.@pepsi and @united: There's no way anyone could have a worse PR nightmare than what we had. Sean Spicer: Hold up. I got this. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 11, 2017

Some more of the top reactions follow below.

Is Spicer having a stroke? — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 11, 2017

every day of Sean Spicer's life is that nightmare where you show up to take a test and you're naked — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) April 11, 2017

Ken Livingstone: Nobody can be more insensitive about antisemitism than I’ve been this month.

Sean Spicer: Halte mein Bier. https://t.co/yqgopLt2BJ — Joe Hudson-Small (@joehudsonsmall) April 11, 2017

Honestly if you replaced Sean Spicer with a baked potato the results couldn't be worse — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 11, 2017

This is the day Sean Spicer became Press Secretary. — Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer went with calling Nazi concentration camps "Holocaust Centers" because Jenny Craig owns the rights to "Weight Loss Centers" — TBogg (@tbogg) April 11, 2017

"To my Jewish friends, Happy Passover & Hitler didn't use chemicals to kill your people."

– Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/y7B7LPjecQ — david nuzzy nussbaum (@theNuzzy) April 11, 2017

Thank you CNN for the fact-check chyron. Screw you Sean Spicer. https://t.co/PIBySWxign — (((Ian Adomeit))) (@ianadomeit) April 11, 2017

United Airlines thanks Sean Spicer. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) April 11, 2017

Spicer has managed to say literally everything wrong in the worst possible way in the past few minutes. — But Her Emails (@Valastrius) April 11, 2017

If Merkel is forced to issue a clarification again on how bad Hitler was, I am done with politics. #spicer — Dr StrangeGloom (@gloomyeuropean) April 11, 2017

Sean Spicer: "That's a nice slow news day u have there. Would be a shame if someone were to…downplay the Holocaust & give props to Hitler" — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) April 11, 2017

Pepsi: We're definitely going to make the biggest PR mistake of the year.

United: Hold my be–

Sean Spicer: HITLER WASN'T THAT BAD — FAT WHEAT (@Mornacale) April 11, 2017

Spicer's clarification: admits Hitler took Jews to "the holocaust center" unlike "Ashad" … buddy… take five. — Matt Bors (@MattBors) April 11, 2017