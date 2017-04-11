Quantcast

Sean Spicer spews bogus history on Hitler and chemical weapons — and the web’s response is brutal

Brad Reed

11 Apr 2017 at 14:43 ET                   
Angry man (Shutterstock)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday stepped into a major new controversy after he claimed that even Adolf Hitler never used chemical weapons as Bashar al-Assad had done.

“Someone as despicable as Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said during his press briefing. “You have to ask yourself if you are Russia, is this a country and a regime you want to align yourself with?”

Hitler did use chemical weapons, as he gassed millions of Jews as part of his “Final Solution” during World War II.

When asked later in the press briefing to clarify his remarks, Spicer made the situation even worse by saying that Hitler never used gas on his own citizens — thus implying that German Jews weren’t actual Germans.

The reaction on the internet was scathing, as Twitter users ripped Spicer for being ignorant of history — in fact, even Trump supporters Joe Walsh and Piers Morgan chimed in to challenge Spicer’s claims.

Some more of the top reactions follow below.

