Secret Service bans NRA members from bringing guns to President Trump’s NRA convention speech
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Members of the National Rifle Association attending President Donald Trump’s Friday speech can expect to have their rights infringed upon.
According to CNN’s Kevin Liptak, members will not be able to pack heat when the president speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Atlanta on Friday.
From @kevinliptak: Secret Service says attendees at President Trump's speech Friday to the NRA will have to leave their guns outside.
— Katie Hinman (@khinman) April 27, 2017
Meanwhile, pro-gun safety demonstrators will be staging a “die in” nearby.
The last sitting president to speak at an NRA convention was Ronald Reagan.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion