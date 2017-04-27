Secret Service bans NRA members from bringing guns to President Trump’s NRA convention speech

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. (REUTERS/John Sommers II)

Members of the National Rifle Association attending President Donald Trump’s Friday speech can expect to have their rights infringed upon.

According to CNN’s Kevin Liptak, members will not be able to pack heat when the president speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Atlanta on Friday.

From @kevinliptak: Secret Service says attendees at President Trump's speech Friday to the NRA will have to leave their guns outside. — Katie Hinman (@khinman) April 27, 2017

Meanwhile, pro-gun safety demonstrators will be staging a “die in” nearby.

The last sitting president to speak at an NRA convention was Ronald Reagan.