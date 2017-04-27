Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Secret Service bans NRA members from bringing guns to President Trump’s NRA convention speech

David Edwards

27 Apr 2017 at 17:15 ET                   
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during at their annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky, May 20, 2016. (REUTERS/John Sommers II)

Members of the National Rifle Association attending President Donald Trump’s Friday speech can expect to have their rights infringed upon.

According to CNN’s Kevin Liptak, members will not be able to pack heat when the president speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Atlanta on Friday.

Meanwhile, pro-gun safety demonstrators will be staging a “die in” nearby.

The last sitting president to speak at an NRA convention was Ronald Reagan.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: CNN’s Tapper has to break it to GOP Rep that she hasn’t actually read the bill she’s ready to vote for
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+