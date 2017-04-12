Sen. Bernie Sanders predicts Trump will be a one-term president

Sen. Bernie Sanders talks with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC (Screen cap).

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday predicted that Donald Trump will be a one-term president, citing his conservative agenda and his ranking as “the least popular president in the history of polling.”

“I do not believe that if Trump continues these policies that he’s going to be re-elected, nor do I think that the Republicans are going to do well in 2018,” Sanders said. ”The momentum right now is with the progressive movement in this country. And I think the Republicans are on the defensive and will be on the defensive increasingly.”

Sanders argued the tight race to replace the Trump CIA director Mike Pompeo in his conservative Kansas district shows the Democratic party’s message is resonating with constituents.

“The Republicans had to spend money like crazy at the end to beat [Democratic candidate James Thompson],” Sanders said. “I think that’s a very good omen for the future.”